GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes 1 More Exam City; Application Correction Window Open

IIT Kharagpur removes 3 exam cities for GATE 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has removed one more exam city -- Idukki - from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. With the removal of Idukki, IIT Kharagpur has removed three cities altogether from the list of cities, Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki.

“We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” a statement on the GATE website read.

Along with the change in the exam cities, aspirants will also be able to edit and modify the GATE application form. Candidates can change or edit their category, paper and examination city. The application correction window will close on November 12. Candidates who have applied earlier can access the correction window at gate.iitkgp.ac.in with registration numbers and other required credentials.

How To Make Changes In GATE 2022 Application Form