GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes 1 More Exam City; Application Correction Window Open

With the removal of Idukki, IIT Kharagpur has removed three cities altogether from the list of GATE exam cities, Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 4:13 pm IST

IIT Kharagpur removes 3 exam cities for GATE 2022
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has removed one more exam city -- Idukki - from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. With the removal of Idukki, IIT Kharagpur has removed three cities altogether from the list of cities, Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki.

Recommended: Download Free GATE E-books and Sample Papers with solutions Click Here.

“We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” a statement on the GATE website read.

Along with the change in the exam cities, aspirants will also be able to edit and modify the GATE application form. Candidates can change or edit their category, paper and examination city. The application correction window will close on November 12. Candidates who have applied earlier can access the correction window at gate.iitkgp.ac.in with registration numbers and other required credentials.

How To Make Changes In GATE 2022 Application Form

  1. Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab
  3. On the next window, insert the GATE application numbers and required credentials
  4. Click on 'Login'
  5. Make changes in the application form as required
  6. Pay the application correction fee, if required
  7. Cross check the form and submit
  8. Take a print out of the updated GATE 2022 application form
