IIT Kharagpur will administer GATE 2022

The Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be organised by IIT Kharagpur next year. GATE held as an annual test to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE) was organised by IIT Bombay last year. GATE is conducted in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on a rotational basis.

IIT Bombay while handing over the responsibility in a statement said: “IIT Bombay handed over the responsibility of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT Kharagpur after successful completion of GATE 2021 on schedule in spite of the pandemic.”

The Chairman of GATE 2022 will now be Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur.

IIT Bombay had released the GATE 2021 results and the scorecards of the entrance test on March 27. To access the score card, candidates have to login with their credentials including enrollment numbers or email ids and passwords. The GATE score cards will be available on the website till June 30. However, candidates can also access the score cards between July 1 and December 31 by paying an additional charge of Rs 500.