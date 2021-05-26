GATE 2022 To Have Two New Engineering Papers

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 26, 2021 3:06 pm IST

New Delhi:

The 2022 edition of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will include two new engineering papers – Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering, the Education Ministry has informed. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will administer GATE 2022 for admission to postgraduate programmes, and for scholarship and assistantship from the Education Ministry.

With the inclusion of two new papers, GATE 2022 will have 29 papers in total. Last year too, two new papers – Environmental Science and Engineering, or ES, and Humanities and Social Science, or XS, were added to the exam.

IIT Bombay conducted GATE 2021. The institute handed over the chairmanship of the National Coordination Board (NCB) of GATE to IIT Kharagpur earlier this week.

“IIT Bombay handed over the responsibility of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT Kharagpur after successful completion of GATE 2021 on schedule in spite of the pandemic,” the institute said on May 23.

IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari is the Chairman of GATE 2022.

GATE, is a national-level examination jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment and by several universities in India and abroad for admissions.

GATE is held as an online, computer-based test.

