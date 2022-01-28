GATE 2022 From Next Week; Preparation Tips For Candidates

  • Home
GATE 2022:

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 3:26 pm IST

GATE 2022 preparation tips
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from February 5, 2022. Scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022. GATE 2022 will continue till February 13. GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test.

The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer. Smart work linked with a focussed study will let a candidate excel in GATE 2022. Aspirants can also follow some simple yet useful GATE 2022 preparation tips mentioned here.

GATE 2022 Preparation Tips

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers and students can choose a combination of two papers from the given list of combinations of papers. By following these relevant GATE preparation tips, one can definitely ace the exam. To prepare for this test, one needs to get accustomed with the GATE exam pattern and the syllabus associated with it.

GATE 2022 Preparation Tip 1: Know the Syllabus

Aspirants must know the topics covered under each section of the subjects. With the help of GATE 2022 syllabus, aspirants are able to plan their studies and focus on topics.

GATE 2022 Preparation Tip 2: Know the Exam Pattern

The GATE exam pattern 2022 will let candidates have an overall idea about the scheme, mode, structure of GATE question paper and weightage of topics.

GATE 2022 Preparation Tip 3: Give Mock Tests

The role of mock tests in GATE is of utmost importance. The GATE 2022 mock tests will let a candidate know the exam process, select the correct answers, save the correct answers and submit the online GATE exam. GATE Mock Test: Direct Link

GATE 2022 Other Preparation Tips

  • Evaluate the strengths and weaknesses as per the syllabus and exam pattern and focus on topics accordingly

  • Clear the basic concepts first from GATE syllabus

  • Know the GATE marking scheme

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
