GATE 2022 Final Answer Key On March 17; Check Result Date Here

GATE 2022: The answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Wednesday, March 17. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the organizing institute of the test this year, will release the GATE 2022 final answer keys on the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal.

IIT Kanpur will declare the GATE result 2022 on March 17. However, the scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21. Candidates will be able to download their GATE scorecard at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.

GATE Result 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website - gate.itkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login credentials.

Submit and download GATE result

How To Download GATE Answer Key 2022