“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official

GATE 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is reviewing the COVID-19 situation to arrive at a decision regarding the GATE 2022 exam, an official from the institute said. IIT Kharagpur, the organising institute of the exam, has already postponed the release of the admit card twice, which resulted in aspirants asking if the exam will be postponed.

When asked about it, the official said the exam “may or may not” be postponed and a decision, when taken, will be communicated to the candidates through an official notification.

As per the official schedule, the test is scheduled for February 5 to 13, 2022. The admit card was scheduled to be released on January 3 but it was postponed till January 7.

On January 7, IIT Kharagpur said that the “date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly.” The new date has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, GATE 2022 candidates are saying on social media that this delay has created confusion and has become a reason of anxiety for them.

If the exam will be postponed, the institute should announce it at the earliest and if it will be conducted as per schedule, admit cards should be released, they said.

“This lack of clarity will/may effect the students preparation in the last month. Please give us updates time to time so that we can plan accordingly in these times of uncertainty,” a Twitter user said.

“Youtubers and some educational institutes are putting out videos with title GATE POSTPONED and then telling that it will not be postoned in the video giving proofs regarding the same and then telling don't be distracted..WOW"

"@IITKgp should be more clear about the exam,” added another.

“Dear #iitkharagpur why r u all creating such a confusion for #Gate2022, if u want to take it then go for it and relaese the admit card and make it loud & clear to everyone and if u r planning to postpone it then release the notification as quick as possible,” Aman Prabhat said.

Dear aakash,

Any official information regarding the GATE 2022 exam will be available at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.