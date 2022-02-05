GATE 2022: Engineering Aptitude Test From Today; Last-Minute Instructions

GATE 2022 will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, the recruitment-cum-admission test for Engineering graduates, will begin today, February 5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur had earlier released admit cards for the test on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

Engineering graduates had moved the Supreme Court of India to postpone the exam. The Supreme Court bench observed that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty, and dismissed their request.

To get entry inside the examination hall, candidates need to bring their printed admit cards and the original photo identity card used while registration.

Here are the exam day instructions:

To avoid crowding at the exam venue, reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the papers begin. Follow the rope queues and floor marks while entering the exam venue. Candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will have to take the exam from an isolation area at the exam centre. Bar codes on the admit cards will be scanned at the exam centre and after that, candidates will get to know their lab numbers. Items allowed: Mask, glove, personal hand sanitiser bottle, a simple pen and/or pencil, personal transparent water bottle, exam related documents (admit card, ID proof, etc). After the exam do not forget to drop the scribble pad in the drop box near the exit.

GATE exam is for admission to master’s programmes in engineering and science and for recruitment at some public sector companies.