GATE 2022: Day 3 Exams Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates

GATE 2022: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 day three exams will be conducted tomorrow, February 12, 2022. On the third day, exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 pm. The second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Papers scheduled for day three are:

Morning: CE-1, BT, PH and EY

Afternoon: CE-2, XE and XL

GATE 2022 exams are scheduled for February 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13. February 4 and 11 are reserved for miscellaneous activities – sanitisation of exam centres and other activities.

GATE 2022: Exam Day Instructions:

To avoid crowding at the exam venue, reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the papers begin. Follow the rope queues and floor marks while entering the exam venue. Candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will have to take the exam from an isolation area at the exam centre. Bar codes on the admit cards will be scanned at the exam centre and after that, candidates will get to know their lab numbers. Items allowed: Mask, glove, personal hand sanitiser bottle, a simple pen and/or pencil, personal transparent water bottle, exam related documents (admit card, ID proof, etc). After the exam do not forget to drop the scribble pad in the drop box near the exit.

GATE exam is for admission to master’s programmes in engineering and science and for recruitment at some public sector companies.