GATE 2022: Day 3 Exams Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

GATE 2022 exam today (representational)

Day three exams of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be conducted tomorrow, February 12, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 pm. The second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. To get entry inside the exam hall, candidates need to carry their admit cards and an identity card, the same as the one used during registration, along with them.

On the third day, candidates will appear for the following papers:

Morning: CE-1, BT, PH and EY

Afternoon: CE-2, XE and XL

GATE paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available at the end of each shift.

GATE 2022: Exam Day Instructions: