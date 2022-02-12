GATE 2022: Day 3 Exams Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
GATE paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available at the end of each shift.
Day three exams of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be conducted tomorrow, February 12, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 pm. The second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. To get entry inside the exam hall, candidates need to carry their admit cards and an identity card, the same as the one used during registration, along with them.
On the third day, candidates will appear for the following papers:
Morning: CE-1, BT, PH and EY
Afternoon: CE-2, XE and XL
GATE 2022: Exam Day Instructions:
Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the papers begin.
Follow the rope queues and floor marks while entering the exam venue.
Candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will have to appear for the exam from an isolation area at the exam centre.
Bar codes on the admit cards will be scanned at the exam centre and after that, candidates will get to know their lab numbers.
Items allowed inside the exam hall are: Mask, glove, personal hand sanitiser bottle, a simple pen and/or pencil, personal transparent water bottle, exam related documents (admit card, ID proof, etc).
After the exam do not forget to drop the scribble pad in the drop box near the exit.