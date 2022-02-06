GATE 2022 Day 2 Analysis: Paper Was Easy, Check Analysis Of 'Electronics And Communication Engineering'

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check paper analysis of GATE

GATE 2022 Day 2 Analysis: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has successfully concluded the shift one of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Sunday, February 6. The shift 1 exam was held for Electronics and Communication Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering (ES), Statistics (ST), Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), Metallurgical Engineering (MT) and Mining Engineering (MN) papers paper. GATE Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in computer-based mode at the designated examination centres.

According to a GATE tutor Atul Garg, the overall paper in Electronics and Communication Engineering was moderately difficult. Section wise, the expert analysed the General Aptitude questions as easy to moderate, network theory and digital as easy, while questions from Mathematics were analysed as slightly difficult. "The maximum questions (33) were MCQ type, NAT- 18 questions, MSQ- 14 questions," he analysed.

Mridul Mittal, a GATE aspirant told Careers360 that the Electronics and Communication Engineering paper was easy to attempt. "The paper was balanced, with questions were found to be a mix of easy and difficult, following the pattern of GATE exam. There were total 14 MSQ type questions, MCQ- 33, NAT- 18."

Talking about the Covid-19 SOPs, the candidate said that the exam centre was well maintained with candidates provided with face mask and hand sanitisers. "The candidates found with an improper mask were provided with face mask and hand sanitisers by the centre," he said.

Anjana Ghosh, another aspirant reviewed the GATE paper as easy. According to Anjana, "The paper was on an easier side, with every section has a balanced question. Each section provides equal weightage, there were more questions in MSQ section as compared to last year. A total of 14 questions were asked from these sections."

GATE is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer in an MCQ, however there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs or NATs.