GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam on Sunday, February 6. The second day of the recruitment-cum-admission test for Engineering graduates is scheduled to be held in two slots- 9 am to 12 noon, and 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

The forenoon session of GATE 2022 will have Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Environmental Science and Engineering (ES), Statistics (ST), Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), Metallurgical Engineering (MT) and Mining Engineering (MN) papers, while in the afternoon session, papers including Chemistry (CY), Chemical Engineering (CH), Production and Industrial Engineering (PI), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Geology and Geophysics (GG) and Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) will be held.

The first day of GATE was on February 5, and the candidates analysed the papers as 'easy to moderate'. GATE 2022 will be concluded on February 13.

