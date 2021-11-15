GATE 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; What Next?

GATE 2022 application correction window closes today

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application form correction window will close today, November 15. IIT Kharagpur, the organising body of GATE 2022 will scrutinise the applications for the accuracy of the submitted form including the attested documents, photo, signature. In case of any defect in the data, respective candidates will be intimated through their registered contact details and they will be allowed to fix the application till November 18. Application will only be accepted if everything remains in order.

IIT Kharagpur stated in the GATE 2022 information brochure: "Candidates should act quickly to rectify the defects in the application and update it before the stipulated deadline. Failing to rectify the defects within the stipulated time can lead to the rejection of the application and NO further communication will be entertained in this regard."

GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on the official website on January 3. Candidates will be able to check the exam day details including reporting time, exam guidelines, center among others on the admit card. It will be necessary to carry the GATE admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 on February 5,6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

GATE 2022 will comprise 29 subject papers and examination for all papers will be entirely objective type. The pattern of questions will include some Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), while some questions will include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.