GATE 2022: Civil Engineering Paper Was 'Moderately Difficult'; Check Analysis

GATE 2022 will be concluded on February 13. (representational)

GATE 2022 Civil Engineering Exam Analysis: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam for Civil Engineering, Physics, Ecology and Evaluation, other papers were successfully conducted across the nation on Saturday, February 12. Candidates who took the Civil Engineering exam in both the shifts have reviewed the paper as 'moderately difficult'.

Anurag Sharma, a GATE aspirant said that the Civil Engineering paper was a bit difficult, with questions from Mathematics, General Aptitude were tough. "The paper found to be a bit difficult, with Maths and General Aptitude have tough questions. There were fewer MSQ type questions, while around 35 questions were MCQ type," he said. Mr Sharma appeared in the forenoon shift.

GATE 2022 Civil Engineering Exam: Paper Analysis By Experts

According to a GATE tutor Atul Garg, the overall difficulty level of the paper was "moderate to tough". Section wise, the expert analysed the General Aptitude questions as tough, while questions from Mathematics were analysed as moderate to tough. "The maximum questions (35) were MCQ type, NAT- 23 questions, MSQ- 7 questions," he reviewed.

There were unexpected questions from Shear Design in RCC subject, the expert informed, adding that Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering have the highest weightage of marks (11 marks each).

Director of GATE Academy, Umesh Dhande analysed the GATE CE paper as "moderately difficult."

"In the paper framed by IIT Kharagpur, the number of MSQ questions differed in some branches. The paper followed the standard of GATE exam ," he said.

The recruitment-cum admission will be concluded on February 13. The candidates will appear for Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Architecture and Planning in the forenoon shift, while the exam on Geomatics Engineering, Aerospace Engineering will be held in the afternoon shift.

GATE is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced.