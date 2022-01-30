GATE 2022: Check Details On Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days.

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 examination from February 5 to 13. Candidates can download the GATE 2022 hall ticket on the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test. The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer in an MCQ, however there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs or NATs.

Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. The recruitment-cum-post graduate engineering admission test will be held on Aerospace Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Biotechnology, Metallurgical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (New Paper), Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Production and Industrial Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Statistics, Electrical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering (New Paper), Life Sciences, and Geology and Geophysics.

GATE 2022 Hall Ticket Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 2: Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 3: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

GATE is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. This year, over 8 lakh students are expected to appear in the examination.