GATE 2022 Candidate’s Response Sheet Out; Direct Link

GATE 2022 response sheet out

The candidate’s response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has been released. The applicants who appeared for the GATE 2022 exam between February 5 and February 13 can now check and download their response sheets from gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will release the answer keys on February 21.

Also, candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the answer key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2022 result will be announced on March 17 and scorecards will be made available on March 21.

GATE 2022 Response Sheet: Direct Link

How to download the GATE 2022 response sheet?

Log on to the GATE 2022 website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Login GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

Upon successful login, click on the ‘View Response’ tab.

The GATE 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Download the GATE response sheet 2022

As per the GATE 2022 paper pattern, the question paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Each GATE 2022 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).