GATE 2022 To Be Held As Per Schedule; Important Instructions For Candidates
GATE 2022: With the Supreme Court of India’s go ahead, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 as per schedule. The exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.
The Supreme Court today dismissed two petitions filed by engineering graduates for postponement of the test. The bench observed that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty.
IIT Kharagpur has already released admit cards and exam day instructions for the test. Here are a few points candidates should know about the exam day.
To avoid crowding at the exam venue, candidates must reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the scheduled time for the commencement of the exam.
Follow the rope queues and floor marks while entering the exam venue.
Candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will have to take the exam from an isolation area at the exam centre.
Bring a printed copy of the GATE admit card and the original identity card used while registration to the exam hall.
Bar codes on the admit cards will be scanned at the exam centre and candidates will get to know their lab numbers after that.
Items allowed inside eam labs are: Mask, glove, personal hand sanitiser bottle, a simple pen and/or pencil, personal transparent water bottle, exam related documents (admit card, ID proof, etc).
After the exam, while leaving the exam lab, drop the scribble pad in the drop box.