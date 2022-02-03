GATE 2022 To Be Held As Per Schedule; Important Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2022 will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13 (representational)

GATE 2022: With the Supreme Court of India’s go ahead, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 as per schedule. The exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The Supreme Court today dismissed two petitions filed by engineering graduates for postponement of the test. The bench observed that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty.

IIT Kharagpur has already released admit cards and exam day instructions for the test. Here are a few points candidates should know about the exam day.