GATE 2022 To Be Held In February, Two New Papers Added

GATE 2022 Dates: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. Two new papers -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), have been introduced taking the total number of GATE papers to 29.

Updated: Jul 28, 2021 10:03 pm IST

Kolkata:

The GATE-2022 for admission into MTech courses will be held in February next year, IIT-Kharagpur announced on Wednesday. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, it said.

IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for GATE-2022. Two new subject papers will be available to the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2022 have been expanded to include those having BDS and MPharm degrees.

"The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics," Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari said. "Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission," he added.

