  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2022 Application Without Late Fee Ends Today

GATE 2022 Application Without Late Fee Ends Today

The GATE 2022 application window without late fee will end today, September 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 10:54 am IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 30
GATE 2022: Today Is Last Date To Apply Without Additional Fees
GATE 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Register Till September 28
GATE 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Today
GATE 2022 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow; Know Details
GATE 2022 Registration Ends In 3 Days, Here’s Direct Link To Apply
GATE 2022 Application Without Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2022 application ends today
New Delhi:

The application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) will end today, September 30. Applicants seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government can register online and submit the GATE 2022 application form at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Recommended: Download Free GATE E-books and Sample Papers with solutions Click Here.

Applicants who have already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts will be eligible to apply for GATE 2022 exam.

Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce.

GATE 2022 Application Form Steps

  • Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  • Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process
  • Fill GATE 2022 application form
  • Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
  • Pay GATE 2022 registration fee
  • Preview the filled GATE application form 2022
  • Submit the GATE 2022 application form

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerospace Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.

Students can choose the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As PM POSHAN; To Cover Pre-Primary Students
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As PM POSHAN; To Cover Pre-Primary Students
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021: Colleges Expected To Have High Cut-Offs
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021: Colleges Expected To Have High Cut-Offs
NTA Declares UPCET 2021 Result; Direct Link Here
NTA Declares UPCET 2021 Result; Direct Link Here
AP ICET 2021 Results Today; Direct Link, Official Website To Download Result
AP ICET 2021 Results Today; Direct Link, Official Website To Download Result
Ambedkar University Delhi Admission: Over 19,000 Register For UG Courses So Far
Ambedkar University Delhi Admission: Over 19,000 Register For UG Courses So Far
.......................... Advertisement ..........................