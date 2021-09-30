GATE 2022 Application Without Late Fee Ends Today

GATE 2022 application ends today

The application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) will end today, September 30. Applicants seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government can register online and submit the GATE 2022 application form at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Recommended: Download Free GATE E-books and Sample Papers with solutions Click Here.

Applicants who have already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts will be eligible to apply for GATE 2022 exam.

Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce.

GATE 2022 Application Form Steps

Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process

Fill GATE 2022 application form

Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay GATE 2022 registration fee

Preview the filled GATE application form 2022

Submit the GATE 2022 application form

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerospace Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.

Students can choose the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.