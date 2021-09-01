GATE 2022 Application Starts Tomorrow; Details On Eligibility, Subjects Here

GATE 2022 applications will start from tomorrow

The Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE 2022) application will start tomorrow, September 2. The GATE 2022 administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will begin the GATE 2022 form fill up online at the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in tomorrow and will continue till September 24.

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerospace Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Biotechnology, Metallurgical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (New Paper), Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Production and Industrial Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Statistics, Electrical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering (New Paper), Life Sciences, and Geology and Geophysics.

Students can choose the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

Candidate currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme is eligible to apply for GATE 2022.

Those who have already completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts are eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE 2022 Registration: How To Apply