  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2022 Application Starts Tomorrow; Details On Eligibility, Subjects Here

GATE 2022 Application Starts Tomorrow; Details On Eligibility, Subjects Here

IIT Kharagpur will begin the GATE 2022 form fill up online at the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in from tomorrow. GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 2:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2022 Registration Postponed, To Begin On September 2
GATE 2022 Application Process Begins Today
GATE 2022 Application Process Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria
GATE 2022 Registration From August 30, Download Syllabus Here
GATE 2022 Registrations To Begin On August 30, Check Details
GATE 2022 Registration Begins In August, Website Launched
GATE 2022 Application Starts Tomorrow; Details On Eligibility, Subjects Here
GATE 2022 applications will start from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE 2022) application will start tomorrow, September 2. The GATE 2022 administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will begin the GATE 2022 form fill up online at the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in tomorrow and will continue till September 24.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now 

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerospace Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Biotechnology, Metallurgical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (New Paper), Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Production and Industrial Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Statistics, Electrical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering (New Paper), Life Sciences, and Geology and Geophysics.

Students can choose the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

Candidate currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme is eligible to apply for GATE 2022.

Those who have already completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts are eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE 2022 Registration: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the apply online for GATE 2022 link
  • On the next window, insert the credentials asked
  • Fill the application
  • Upload scanned documents
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit
Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Extends Admission, Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session
IGNOU Extends Admission, Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session
NEET 2021: Preparation Tips To Ace The Medical Entrance Exam
NEET 2021: Preparation Tips To Ace The Medical Entrance Exam
Assam Allows Offline Classes From Class 12 To PG Level For Partially-Vaccinated Students
Assam Allows Offline Classes From Class 12 To PG Level For Partially-Vaccinated Students
Schools, Colleges In Tamil Nadu Resume Physical Classes With COVID Guidelines
Schools, Colleges In Tamil Nadu Resume Physical Classes With COVID Guidelines
NEET SS 2021 Dates Announced; Application To Begin On September 14
NEET SS 2021 Dates Announced; Application To Begin On September 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................