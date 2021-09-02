GATE application starts at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has started today, September 2. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the coordinating body of GATE 2022, will allow the candidates to submit the online registration form till September 24. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science can apply for GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Biomedical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (New Paper), Physics, Chemistry, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering (New Paper), and Life Sciences.

Students can also choose the two paper combinations from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

GATE 2022 Registration Steps

Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the Homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2022 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE registration fee Preview the filled GATE application form 2022 Submit the GATE 2021 application form

GATE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates qualifying undergraduate degree in engineering or technology or postgraduate degree in any relevant subject are eligible for GATE 2022. Candidates in pre-final or final-year of their qualifying degree are also eligible to apply for GATE 2022.