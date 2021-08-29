GATE 2022 registration begins tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will commence the GATE 2022 application process from tomorrow, August 30. Those who are seeking admissions in MTech programmes through GATE 2022 shall fill the GATE 2022 application form through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). The application process will conclude on September 24.

“A candidate appearing in one or two papers should fill only one application form. In case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee,” an official statement on GATE 2022 website read.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme is eligible to apply for GATE 2022.

Those who have already completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts are eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.

The candidates who possess certification from any of the professional societies must ensure that those examinations conducted by the societies are approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch or BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce.

GATE 2022 Question Paper Pattern

Particulars Details Mode of the examination Computer Based Test (CBT) Duration 3 Hours Number of Subjects (Papers) 29 Sections General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s) Type of Questions (a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) (b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions Questions for testing these abilities Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis & Synthesis Number of Questions 10 (GA) + 55 (subject) = 65 Questions Distribution of Marks in all Papers EXCEPT papers AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, XH and XL General Aptitude: 15 Marks + Engineering Mathematics: 13 Marks + Subject Questions: 72 Marks = Total: 100 Marks Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, XH and XL General Aptitude: 15 Marks + Subject Questions: 85 Marks = Total: 100 Marks Marking Scheme Questions carry 1 mark and 2 marks Negative Marking For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking.

For 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

NO negative marking for MSQ & NAT.



