GATE 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Know Latest Update

GATE 2022 application process ends tomorrow

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) registration process with late fees ends tomorrow, October 7. Students who are yet to apply for the aptitude test can visit the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in and apply using the asked credentials.

Students will be required to apply according to the late application fee that is Rs 2,000 for open category candidates and for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,250.

To apply for GATE 2022 students will be required to submit the asked documents and details including valid email ID, phone number, address, aadhaar card or any other permissible colored photo identity proof, educational qualification and supporting degrees, scanned photograph, signature, among others.

GATE 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official GATE website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the visible homepage, click on the 'Apply Online' link

Applicant will be required to register (if not already) to proceed with the application form

GATE 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Fill in all the asked details

Upload the required scanned documents

Pay the application fee through prescribed gateways

Click on 'Submit'

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the administering body of GATE 2022 will release the defective applications for rectification on October 26.

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers and students can choose a combination of two papers from the given list of combinations of papers.

“A candidate appearing in one or two Papers should fill only one application form. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee,” GATE mentioned on its website.

This year, Leh (Ladakh) has been added as a new GATE examination city.