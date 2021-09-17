GATE 2022: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Details

GATE 2022 application process to end on September 24

The online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will end on September 24. However, the application process with the late fee will end on October 1. Students who want to pursue various postgraduate engineering courses can apply for GATE 2022 on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022: Direct Link To Apply

GATE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Students who want to apply for the GATE 2022 should be currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program. Students who have already completed any government-approved degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce or arts can also apply for the examinations.

GATE 2022: Required Documents

To complete the GATE 2022 application process, students will be required to submit the following documents and details among others:

Applicant's name

Date of birth

Valid mobile number

Email ID

Parents’ name

Educational degrees in scanned format

Scanned current photograph

Scanned signature of the applicant

Scanned copy on one valid photo ID document like aadhar card or PAN card

Caste certificate (if mentioned)

PwD certificate (if mentioned)

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be conducting the GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

The test will be conducted in a duration of three hours and will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based questions and Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. The paper will be of total 100 marks.

IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 admit cards on January 3, students can download the admit cards and check all the relevant details on it. This is also to be considered that all the processes related to GATE 2022 will be conducted online. Admit cards will not be sent by post and no application forms will be accepted through another medium rather than online applications.