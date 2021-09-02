GATE 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link

IIT Kharagpur has started the online application process for GATE 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has started the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) today, September 2. Students who want to apply for the GATE 2022 can visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The application portal for GATE 2022 will close on September 24 and with late fees, the application process will end on October 1. Students will be required to first register themselves to the online application portal.

GATE 2022: Direct Application Link

GATE 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Apply Online'

Applicants will be redirected to a new page

On the appeared login page, register(if not already) OR login using the asked credentials, Enrollment ID and Password

Click on 'Submit'

GATE 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill in all the details as asked

Upload all scanned documents

Now, pay the GATE 2022 application fees through the prescribed payment gateways

Submit the form after checking all details carefully

Save the GATE 2022 application form for future reference

Applicants will be required to fill in details and upload the documents to complete the GATE 2022 application process. Details and documents include Applicant's name, date of birth, valid mobile number, parents’ name, and other personal details. Educational degrees scanned current photograph, and signature of the applicant, scanned copy on one valid photo ID document like aadhar card, PAN card, or others.

GATE 2022 exam will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. IIT Kharagpur will be conducting the GATE 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts; morning shift will start from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.