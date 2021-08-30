GATE 2022 Application Process Begins Today

For the GATE 2022 exam, IIT Kharagpur will begin the online application submission process today. Candidates have to register at the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) through GATE 2021 official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in to access the GATE application form.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 30, 2021 8:53 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

For the GATE 2022 exam, IIT Kharagpur will begin the online application submission process today. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. Graduates and postgraduate degree holders are eligible to apply. Interested candidates can submit their application at the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates have to register at the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) through GATE 2021 official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in to access the GATE registration form.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now 

GATE 2022 Registration: Here’s How To Fill The Application Form

Step 1: GATE 2022 Registration

GATE 2022 registration needs to be done through the GOAPS portal by entering the candidate’s name, email ID and mobile number. Once the enrolment number is generated and sent to your registered email ID, create a password and complete GATE 2022 registration.

Step 2: Fill GATE 2022 Application Form

Once the registration is over, login again to the main website and enter all the requisite details such as personal, educational and contact information. Select GATE 2022 paper and GATE exam centres as per your choice.

Step 3: Upload Images

The photograph, signature and category certificate (if applicable) must be scanned and uploaded in a specified format for the successful submission of the application form.

Step 4: Pay Application Fees

Make the payment of the GATE application fee as per the category you belong to via net banking/debit card/credit card.

Step 5: Submit Application Form

Review and submit the GATE 2021 application form. Keep a hard copy safe for future reference.

GATE 2022

The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on the several years of examination data.

Apart from admission to higher education, the GATE score is also used by many PSUs for the recruitment of engineers.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee).

