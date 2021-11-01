GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opens

GATE 2022 application correction window opens

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) application form correction window. Candidates can change or edit their category, paper and examination city on the previous submitted GATE 2022 application form. The application correction window will close on November 12.

GATE registration process ended on October 7. Those who applied on or before the last date can access the correction facility at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can log in through the GATE 2022 application form number and other asked credentials.

How To Make Changes In GATE 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab

A new page will open

Key in the GATE application number and other asked details

Click on 'Login'

Your GATE 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Make changes in the application form as required

Make payment through the prescribed gateway

Cross check the form and submit

Take a print out of the updated GATE 2022 application form

In GATE 2022, two new papers titled, “Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)” have also been included and the model test papers for these subjects are also available on the official website.

IIT Kharagpur, the organising body of GATE 2022 will conduct the entrance test on February 5,6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on the official website on January 3.

Candidates who qualify GATE, get admission to various postgraduate engineering courses offered by the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).