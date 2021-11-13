GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Extended Till November 15

GATE 2022 application correction process extended

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application form correction window has been extended till November 15. Candidates who applied for GATE 2022 can access their previously filled application form at gate.iitkgp.ac.in and make the necessary changes. Candidates will be required to log in using the asked credentials including GATE 2022 application form number and other asked details to access the application form.

Using the GATE correction window, students can change or edit their category, paper and examination city on GATE 2022 application form. The application process was concluded on October 7 and no new application form submission request will be entertained.

How To Edit GATE 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the 'Login' tab on the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Key in the GATE application number and other asked details

Click on 'Login'

GATE 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Make changes in the application form as required

Make payment through the prescribed gateway

Cross check the form and submit

Take a print out of the updated GATE 2022 application form

IIT Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 on February 5,6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on the official website on January 3.