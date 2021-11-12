GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window To Close Today; Steps Here

GATE 2022 application form correction window closes today

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application form correction window will close today, November 12. Applicants can change or modify their category, paper and examination city on the previously submitted GATE 2022 application form with the payment of an additional charge. Candidates who have applied earlier can access the correction window at gate.iitkgp.ac.in with registration numbers and other required credentials. As per GATE 2022 exam date, GATE is scheduled to be held on February 2022.

The GATE 2022 administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has removed three exam cities -- Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki - from the list of GATE 2022 exam cities. Candidates who have chosen Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki as GATE 2022 exam cities can also change them through the GATE 2022 application form correction without paying any additional fee.

How To Make Changes In GATE 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab On the next window, insert the GATE application numbers and required credentials Click on 'Login' Make changes in the application form as required Pay the application correction fee, if required Cross check the form and submit Take a print out of the updated GATE 2022 application form

GATE Exam Eligibility

Candidate currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme are eligible to apply for GATE 2022. As per the GATE exam eligibility 2022, those students who have already completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts are eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.