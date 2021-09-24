  • Home
GATE 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Register Till September 28

Candidates eligible for GATE 2022 can register online and submit the GATE 2022 application form at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 1:50 pm IST

New Delhi:
GATE 2022 application deadline extended
New Delhi:

IIT Kharagpur, the administering body of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has extended the GATE 2022 application deadline till September 28. Candidates eligible for GATE 2022 can register online and submit the GATE 2022 application form at gate.iitkgp.ac.in without the payment of any late fee. Earlier, the last date was till today September 24, 2021.

“Due to technical problems, the Application deadline has been extended upto 28th September, 2021,” read a statement on the website.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government.

GATE 2022 Registration Steps

  1. Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  2. Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process
  3. Fill GATE 2022 application form
  4. Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
  5. Pay GATE 2022 registration fee
  6. Preview the filled GATE application form 2022
  7. Submit the GATE 2022 application form

GATE 2022 will be held as an online computer-based test. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29.

Leh (Ladakh) has been added as a new GATE 2022 examination city.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
