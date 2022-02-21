  • Home
GATE 2022 Answer Key To Release Today, Know How To Download

GATE 2022 Answer Key: The candidates who want to raise objections on GATE answer key, can do so February 22 to 25

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 8:41 am IST | Source: Careers360

The candidates can raise objections on GATE answer key from February 22 to 25
GATE 2022 Answer Key: The answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Monday, February 21. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the provisional answer key on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), the students can check and download the preliminary answer key through the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 response sheets have already been released. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022.

GATE 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

  • Go to the GATE 2022 website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  • Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.
  • After logging in, click on the tab to download answer keys.
  • Download the answer key and use your response sheet to calculate your probable score.

IIT Kharagpur will also allow candidates to raise objections on GATE answer key, the candidates need to logging into the application portal to submit their objections on answer key from February 22 to 25. GATE result, final answer key will be declared on March 17. The candidates can download scorecards on March 21.

For details on GATE 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

