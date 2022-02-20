GATE 2022 Answer Key To Release Tomorrow; Know How To Raise Objections, Calculate Score

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 answer key will be available to download at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE 2022 Answer Key: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer keys will be released on Monday, February 21. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the provisional answer key on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS, the students who have appeared in the examination can download the preliminary answer key through the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT Kharagpur will also allow candidates to raise objections on GATE answer key, the candidates need to logging into the application portal to submit their objections on answer key from February 22 to 25. GATE result, final answer key will be declared on March 17. The candidates can download scorecards on March 21.

GATE Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

Open the official GOAPS website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge) Enter the question number Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in maximum 500 characters Attach the required supporting documents.

How To Calculate GATE 2022 Score

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key

Total marks = total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.

GATE 2022 response sheets were earlier released on February 15, the recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and 13. For details on GATE 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.