GATE answer key, response sheet date release date announced

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur -- has announced the answer key date. The GATE 2022 answer keys will be released on February 21, while the candidates’ response sheets will be made available on the gate.iitkgp.ac.in on February 15. Also candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the answer key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2022 result will be announced on March 17 and scorecards will be made available on March 21.

IIT Kharagpur had concluded the first and second day of GATE 2022 on February 5 and February 6. GATE 2022 will continue till February 13. IIT Kharagpur is conducting the recruitment-cum-admission test for Engineering graduates in two slots -- 9 am to 12 noon, and 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm for different papers.

Steps To Download GATE 2022 Answer Key

Log on to the GATE 2022 website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in Login GATE 2022 enrollment id and password or email id and password. Login and click on the ‘View Answer Key’ tab. The GATE 2022 answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format. Download the GATE answer sheet 2022

As per the GATE 2022 paper pattern, the question paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Each GATE 2022 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).