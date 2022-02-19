  • Home
GATE 2022 Answer Key: The answer keys of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on February 21. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the organizing institute of the test this year, will release provisional GATE 2022 answer keys on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 19, 2022 8:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

GATE 2022 Answer Key On February 21; Check Result Date Here
GATE 2022 answer key on February 21 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE 2022 Answer Key: The answer keys of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on February 21. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the organizing institute of the test this year, will release provisional GATE 2022 answer keys on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer keys by logging into the application portal.

GATE 2022 response sheets have already been released. The recruitment-cum-eadmission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022.

After releasing GATE answer keys, IIT Kharagpur will allow candidates to raise objections. The window will be available from February 22 to 25.

GATE 2022 result will be declared on March 17. Scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21.

How To Download GATE Answer Key 2022

  • Go to the GATE 2022 website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

  • Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

  • After logging in, click on the tab to download answer keys.

  • Download the answer key and use your response sheet to calculate your probable score.

