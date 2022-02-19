GATE 2022 Answer Key On February 21; Check Result Date Here

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2022 answer key on February 21 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in (representational)

GATE 2022 Answer Key: The answer keys of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on February 21. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the organizing institute of the test this year, will release provisional GATE 2022 answer keys on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer keys by logging into the application portal.

GATE 2022 response sheets have already been released. The recruitment-cum-eadmission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022.

After releasing GATE answer keys, IIT Kharagpur will allow candidates to raise objections. The window will be available from February 22 to 25.

GATE 2022 result will be declared on March 17. Scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21.

