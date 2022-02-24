GATE 2022: Objection Window To Close Tomorrow; Here's How To Challenge Answer Key

  • Home
GATE 2022: Candidates need to logging into the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) to submit their objections on answer key.

Feb 24, 2022

The objection window will be closed on February 25
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will close the window to raise objection against the GATE answer key 2022 on Friday, February 25. The provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is available to download on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Candidates need to logging into the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) to submit their objections on answer key. They will have to pay Rs 500 for each objection raised.

After reviewing feedback submitted by the candidates, IIT Kharagpur will declare GATE 2022 result on the official website.

GATE 2022 result date is March 17 and scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21. IIT Kharagpur is also expected to published the final answer key for GATE exam on the result day.

GATE Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

  1. Visit the official GOAPS website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab.
  3. Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge).
  4. Enter the question number.
  5. Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in maximum 500 characters.
  6. Attach the required supporting documents.

GATE 2022 Score: Steps To Calculate

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key

Total marks = total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Candidates must note that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13. For details on GATE 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

