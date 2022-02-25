GATE 2022 Answer Key: Objection Window To Close Today, Steps To Challenge Answer Key

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 final answer key will be released on March 17

GATE 2022 Answer Key: The online window to raise objections on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key will be closed on Friday, February 25. The candidates can raise objections on GATE answer key, by logging into the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). They will have to pay Rs 500 for each objection raised.

After reviewing feedback submitted by the candidates, IIT Kharagpur will declare GATE 2022 result on the official website. GATE result, final answer key will be declared on March 17 on the the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The candidates can download scorecards on March 21.

GATE Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official GOAPS website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab

Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge)

Enter the question number

Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in maximum 500 characters

Attach the required supporting documents.

GATE 2022 Score: Steps To Calculate

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key Total marks = total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Candidates must note that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13. For details on GATE 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.