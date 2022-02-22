GATE 2022: Objection Window To Open Today, Know How To Challenge Answer Key

Image credit: shutterstock.com The objection window will be closed on February 25

GATE 2022: The provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been released, and available online on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur will allow candidates to raise objections on GATE answer key, the candidates need to logging into the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) to submit their objections on answer key from February 22 to 25. GATE result, final answer key will be declared on March 17. The candidates can download scorecards on March 21.

GATE Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

Open the official GOAPS website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab

Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge)

Enter the question number

Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in maximum 500 characters

Attach the required supporting documents.

GATE 2022 Score: Steps To Calculate

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key

Total marks = total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022. For details on GATE 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.