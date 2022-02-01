GATE 2022 Admit Cards Can Be Used As Curfew Passes; Exams From February 5

GATE 2022 admit cards can be used as Curfew passes

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exams will be held between February 5 and February 13 at designated centres across the country. However, in view of uncertainties posed by the Covid pandemic, state governments might announce a curfew in the state on those days. The aspirants of GATE 2022 can use their admit cards as curfew-passes or movement passes to move from their homes to the GATE exam centres. The GATE aspirants may also use letter available at the GATE website.

“The Organizing Institute of GATE Examination 2022, IIT Kharagpur under Ministry of Education, Government of India, issues a letter to ensure smooth movement of the candidates carrying valid admit cards on the day of examination, i.e. 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February, 2022 for GATE Examination 2022,” an official statement said.

It further added: “The district authorities all over India have been informed to allow GATE-2022 candidates with valid admit card to appear in the examination. Candidates may use the admit card and the letter available at GATE 2022 website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/documents/Notice_AC.pdf) to reach the examination centers.”

IIT Kharagpur has already released the GATE 2022 admit cards. To download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, students have to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords.

GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test. More than nine lakh candidates will appear for GATE 2022 this year.