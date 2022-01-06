Image credit: Shutterstock GATE admit card 2022 will be available at gate.iitkgp.ac.in (representational)

GATE Admit Card 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release admit cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 tomorrow, January 7. GATE 2022 admit cards will be issued on the official website for the exam, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their GATE 2022 ID and date of birth to download the admit cards.

Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 3 but it was postponed till January 7. "Candidates can download Admit Card from January 07, 2022,” reads a notification on the exam website.

"Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)," it says.

Steps To Download GATE Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Click on the GATE 2022 admit card download link. On the next window, insert GATE 2022 credentials including your exam ID and date of birth. Submit and download the GAT2 2022 admit card.

The Exams will begin on February 5and will continue till February 13. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is administering the exam this year.