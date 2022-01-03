GATE 2022 Admit Card Today; Know Official Website, Download Steps

GATE 2022 admit card release date is today; applicants can access it from gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit card will be released today, January 3, 2022. Candidates who have filled the online application for GATE 2022 can download their admit cards from gate.iitkgp.ac.in. To access the GATE 2022 admit cards, aspirants will have to insert their application ID and dates of birth on the login window.

The GATE 2022 exams will begin on February 5, 2022 and will continue till February 13, 2022. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. The GATE 2022 is administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur this year.

GATE 2022 Official Website

The official website to download the GATE 2022 admit card is gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

How To Download GATE Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website– gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage, click on the designated GATE 2022 admit card link On the next window, insert GATE 2022 credentials including IDs and date of birth Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

GATE is held for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies. GATE 2022 will be held as an online computer-based test. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective-type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.