GATE 2022 Admit Card Live: IIT Kharagpur To Release Hall Ticket Today At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE Admit Card Live: The GATE admit cards 2022 will be released today. Follow this blog for latest updates.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. To access the GATE 2022 admit card, students have to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords.
Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Start Now
Recommended: Advance your career with certificate programs from Google, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and more. Know More
The GATE 2022 exams will begin on February 5, 2022 and will continue till February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022.
“Admit card download available from January 15, 2022,” a statement on the official website read.
The GATE admit card has details including the GATE 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details along with GATE 2022 paper code, registration numbers, and GATE exam centre details. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
Live updates
GATE 2022 Admit Card Download Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card” Step 2: Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window Step 3: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards
IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Admit Card
GATE 2022 Admit Card
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur -- will release the GATE 2022 admit cards today, January 15.