GATE 2022 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

GATE 2022 Admit Card: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) admit card has been released. The students who will appear in the GATE 2022 can download the hall ticket on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. They have to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords.

The GATE 2022 exams will be held from February 5 to 13- February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. February 4 and February 11 has been earmarked for miscellaneous activities including scribes selection (if any), preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities (display posters, signboard, seating arrangements etc) and visit by candidates to check the exam centre which is optional.

The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. The recruitment-cum-post graduate engineering admission test will be held on Aerospace Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Biotechnology, Metallurgical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (New Paper), Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Production and Industrial Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Statistics, Electrical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering (New Paper), Life Sciences, and Geology and Geophysics.

Meanwhle, the candidates are demanding the postponement of the GATE exam. The candidates took to twitter to raise the issues amid Covid surge.

