GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date “Will Be Announced Shortly”: IIT Kharagpur

GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date: As per the previous schedule, the GATE admit card 2022 release date was December 7 however, the new notification suggests the date has been postponed again.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 10:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date “Will Be Announced Shortly”: IIT Kharagpur
GATE 2022 admit card release date (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE 22 Admit Card: Graduate Aptitude test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit card release date will be announced soon, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the organising institute of the exam, said today, December 7. As per the previous schedule, the GATE admit card 2022 release date was December 7 however, the new notification suggests the date has been postponed again. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 3 but it was postponed till January 7.

“Date of Downloading GATE 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly,” reads the latest notification on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE is a recruitment-cum-admission test for graduates in Engineering and other disciplines. Candidates will have to login with their GATE 2022 ID and date of birth to download the admit cards.

The admit card will mention exam centre details and exam day guidelines, among other information.

"Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)," it adds.

How To Download GATE Admit Card 2022

  1. Visit the official website of GATE 2022, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

  2. Click on the GATE 2022 admit card download link.

  3. On the next window, insert GATE 2022 credentials including your exam ID and date of birth.

  4. Submit and download the GAT2 2022 admit card.

The Exams will be conducted from February 5 to 13. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

