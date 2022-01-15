GATE 2022 Admit Card Out; Official Website, Download Steps

GATE 2022 admit card out

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur -- has released the GATE 2022 admit cards. To download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, students have to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords. LATEST UPDATE: GATE Admit Card Download LIVE

The GATE admit card 2022 has details including the GATE exam guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details along with GATE 2022 paper code, registration numbers, and GATE exam centre details. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

GATE 2022 Hall Ticket Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 2: Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 3: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

The GATE 2022 exams will begin on February 5, 2022 and will continue till February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022.