GATE 2022: From Admit Card Guidelines To Supreme Court Plea; Here’s All You Need To Know

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2022 examination from February 5 to 13. Candidates can download the hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering through the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

However, in view of uncertainties posed by the Covid pandemic, state governments might announce a curfew in the state on those days. To facilitate movement of aspirants to and from the GATE exam centres, IIT Kharagpur has released the GATE 2022 Travel Pass for the candidates. The GATE aspirants may also use letter available at the GATE website.

“The Organizing Institute of GATE Examination 2022, IIT Kharagpur under Ministry of Education, Government of India, issues a letter to ensure smooth movement of the candidates carrying valid admit cards on the day of examination, i.e. 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February, 2022 for GATE Examination 2022,” an official statement said.

It further added: “The district authorities all over India have been informed to allow GATE-2022 candidates with valid admit card to appear in the examination. Candidates may use the admit card and the letter available at GATE 2022 website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/documents/Notice_AC.pdf) to reach the examination centers.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear pleas urgently seeking postponement of the GATE 2022. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana on Wednesday agreed to list the matters urgently, after it was mentioned by Advocate Pallav Mongia, on behalf of the petitioners. Register here for GATE 2022 free question papers, pattern, syllabus and preparation tips

“We will list it,” the bench said. “This is about the GATE examination. Nine lakh students are appearing in the examination which is commencing on Saturday. The admit cards have been issued. Please list the matter,” the lawyer said. The plea sought an interim stay on the GATE. It has been said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centres and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

Thousands of students who will appear in the GATE have demanded for the postponement of the exam considering the Covid-19 pandemic situations. The candidates have also joined a petition demanding the exam to be deferred.

GATE 2022 Hall Ticket Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 3: Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

GATE is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. This year, over 8 lakh students are expected to appear in the examination.

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test. The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer in an MCQ, however there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs or NATs.

Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29.