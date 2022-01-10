GATE 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Official Website, Steps To Download

GATE 2022 admit cards expected soon at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur -- will release the GATE 2022 admit cards soon. To download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, students have to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords. The GATE 2022 exams will begin on February 5, 2022 and will continue till February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022.

“Date of Downloading GATE 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly,” a statement on the official website read.

When contacted, IIT Kharagpur official said the institute is "reviewing the situation" regarding the GATE admit card release date and an announcement with respect to the its release will be made accordingly on the website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The GATE admit card will have details including the GATE 2022 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details along with GATE 2022 paper code, registration numbers, and GATE exam centre details. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

GATE 2022 Admit Card Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 2: Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 3: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.