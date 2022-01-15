  • Home
GATE 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Here’s How To Download

GATE 2022 Hall Ticket Download: To download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, students will be required to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 15, 2022 8:20 am IST

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur -- will release the GATE 2022 admit cards today, January 15. To download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, students will be required to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords. The GATE 2022 exams will begin on February 5, 2022 and will continue till February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022. LATEST UPDATE: GATE Admit Card Download LIVE

“Admit card download available from January 15, 2022,” a statement on the official website read.

The GATE admit card has details including the GATE 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details along with GATE 2022 paper code, registration numbers, and GATE exam centre details. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

GATE 2022 Hall Ticket Download

  • Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  • On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”
  • Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window
  • Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

With no official update as to the conduct of the GATE 2022, worried aspirants across the country were earlier demanding a decision on GATE 2022 exam. While a few others have asked IIT Kharagpur to reopen the application window to allow them to change the GATE 2022 exam cities, several others demanded postponement.

