GATE 2021 Schedule Released At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Paper-Wise Direct Link

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the paper wise schedule for the GATE 2021 exams on its official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. The schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021) has been released for the 27 papers.

As per the official notification, GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 for as many as 27 papers.

This year, for the first time, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have allowed the students to appear for more than one paper.

Here’s the direct link for all the registered candidates.

IIT Bombay has released the GATE 2021 mock tests at gate.iitb.ac.in on November 25 as a dummy of the actual question paper. The online mock test of GATE 2021 will be three hours long and it consists of objective type questions.

The GATE mock test 2021 will help candidates to understand how questions will be framed in the exam.