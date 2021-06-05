Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2021 round 2 admission offers have been released

GATE 2021 round-two admission offers have been released at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). Registered candidates can access the seat allotment offer through the official website of COAP -- coap.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to accept the offer can login to the institute’s website, verify documents and pay the requisite fee within the stipulated time. However, students who do not want to accept the allotted seat can continue on to the further rounds of COAP counselling.

“Round 2 admission offers will be made available in COAP on 4th June from 10 am onwards. Please login to COAP to see the offers available for you,” an official statement said.

The GATE counselling process will be conducted in five rounds-- round one was from May 28 to 30, round two is from June 4 to 6, round three is from June 11 to 13, round four is from June 18 to 20 and round five is from June 25 to 27.

In case of any vacant seats, COAP will hold more rounds of counselling sessions.

Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or COAP, is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the participating institutes or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU).

GATE is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE).

GATE is conducted in eight zones in India jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on a rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay.