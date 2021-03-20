GATE 2021 Result: Meet The 38 Toppers

IIT Bombay has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) on March 19. The test was conducted in February in which nearly 7.1 lakh candidates had appeared.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 20, 2021 2:22 pm IST

GATE 2021 result declared. Here is the list of toppers.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

IIT Bombay has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) on March 19. The test was conducted in February in which nearly 7.1 lakh candidates had appeared. The official GATE 2021 scorecard will be available for download at the GOAPS portal, appsgate.iitb.ac.in from March 30 to June 30, 2021.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now

As per the official statement released by IIT Bombay, the paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. Of the total number of qualified candidates, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female.

The Director of IIT Bombay, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri called the toppers of all papers of the GATE 2021 exam to congratulate them individually, said the IIT Bombay statement.

This year Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Sciences papers were introduced in GATE. In the Environmental Science and Engineering paper, Samarthya Tomar has topped scoring 88.00 out of 100.

Seven students have topped the Humanities and Sciences papers in different subjects.

List Of Toppers

  • Aerospace Engineering: Niladri Pahari
  • Agricultural Engineering: Uddesh Sahu
  • Architecture and Planning: Shubham Gupta
  • Biomedical Engineering: Paavan Harish Gouniyal
  • Biotechnology: Indermeet Singh Bakshi
  • Civil Engineering: Amit Sharma
  • Chemical Engineering: Dhruvalkumar Thakkar
  • Computer Science and Information Technology: Jaydeep Vasudev
  • Chemistry: Simran
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering: Siddharth Sabharwal
  • Electrical Engineering: Aakash Dhill
  • Electrical Engineering: Amit Gupta
  • Environmental Science and Engineering: Samarthya Tomar
  • Ecology and Evolution: Jose Mathew
  • Geology: Sambit Parida
  • Geophysics: Raju Kumar
  • Instrumentation Engineering: Pratik Prakash Shinde
  • Instrumentation Engineering: Himanshu Verma
  • Mathematics: Agniv Bandhyopadhyay
  • Mechanical Engineering: Suyash Sharma
  • Mining Engineering: Shivan Kishore
  • Metallurgical Engineering: D Laxman Rao
  • Metallurgical Engineering: B Vinith
  • Petroleum Engineering: Ayushkumar Satishkumar Patel
  • Physics: Sourav Duari
  • Production and Industrial Engineering: Ganesh Kumar
  • Statistics: Niladri Kal
  • Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: Ashwaini Sahadeo
  • Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: Tanishq Awasthi
  • Engineering Sciences: Varun Kaushik
  • Humanities and Social Science (Economics): Arighya Banerjee
  • Humanities and Social Science (English): Shivani Kumari
  • Humanities and Social Science (Linguistic): Mrunmayee Shirishkumar
  • Humanities and Social Science (Philosophy): Tushar Chaturvedi
  • Humanities and Social Science (Psychology): Shivam Rajendra Bohra
  • Humanities and Social Science (Psychology): Mohd Umar Khan
  • Humanities and Social Science (Sociology): Arun Saraswat
  • Life Sciences: Sourankur Chakrabarti
GATE login
