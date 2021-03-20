GATE 2021 Result: Meet The 38 Toppers

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2021 result declared. Here is the list of toppers.

IIT Bombay has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) on March 19. The test was conducted in February in which nearly 7.1 lakh candidates had appeared. The official GATE 2021 scorecard will be available for download at the GOAPS portal, appsgate.iitb.ac.in from March 30 to June 30, 2021.

As per the official statement released by IIT Bombay, the paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. Of the total number of qualified candidates, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female.

The Director of IIT Bombay, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri called the toppers of all papers of the GATE 2021 exam to congratulate them individually, said the IIT Bombay statement.

This year Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Sciences papers were introduced in GATE. In the Environmental Science and Engineering paper, Samarthya Tomar has topped scoring 88.00 out of 100.

Seven students have topped the Humanities and Sciences papers in different subjects.

