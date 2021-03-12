GATE 2021 Result To Be Announced On March 22; Key Points

GATE Result To Be Announced On March 22

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on the official website on March 22, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 12, 2021 1:08 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on March 22, 2021. Students who have appeared for the GATE 2021 examinations can visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in, to check the examination results. The answer key of GATE 2021 was released on February 26, and the students were allowed to challenge it till March 4.

GATE 2021 Result: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE: gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GATE 2021 result link

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your application ID and password.

Step 5: Upon successful login, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the GATE 2021 result and take its printout for further reference

The scorecard of GATE 2021 includes the details such as candidates’ name and roll number, the name of the examinations, marks secured, and qualifying status.

The GATE 2021 scorecard will be valid for three years.

This year, the examination was held for over 9 lakh students from February 6 to 14, and 78 per cent overall attendance was recorded.

The examination was conducted for a total of 27 papers, including two newly-introduced papers-- Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).

GATE Results
